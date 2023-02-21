Red Bull have teamed up with Kent artist Mr Doodle to design an hand-drawn one-of-a-kind version of their 2018 Formula 1 championship-winning car.

Mr Doodle, otherwise known as Sam Cox, is a British artist who rose to fame in 2017 and has since doodled his entire house while taking the art world by storm.

He’s now turned his attention to Formula One, after being invited to doodle the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB14.

Imprinting his signature style by hand across the entire static show car, Mr Doodle left only one space blank.

Inviting the Team’s drivers Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez and two-time world champion Max Verstappen to sign the rear-wing end plate alongside his own signature.

The auction for 'The Doodle Bull' runs until Friday (24 February) and the profits from the sale of the Doodle Bull will be supporting the 'Wings for Life' charity.

