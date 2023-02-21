A driver in Reading who crashed into two pedestrians while travelling at 70mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed.

Luke Spencer, 44, was in his Mercedes Benz with false number plates when he crashed in January.

He caused minor injuries to two members of the public and also pleaded guilty to having no insurance and failing to provide a blood specimen.

He was sentenced to a year and six months in prison at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday (15 February).

Spencer was chased by police and arrested at the scene.

Investigating officer, PC Jamie Payne, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit said: "Thankfully nobody was more seriously injured considering the speed that which Spencer was travelling.

"I am pleased a dangerous offender was apprehended and has been sentenced to prison to think about his actions."

