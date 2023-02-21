The families of three men who died in a crash in Eastbourne in East Sussex have paid tribute to their loved ones.

Daniel Davies, 21, Jonny Day, 32, and Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller, 36, died after their vehicle - a silver Citroen Berlingo - was involved in a crash in Decoy Drive on Monday, 13 February.

Detectives identified a second vehicle that may have collided with their vehicle shortly before the incident.

A grey Range Rover Sport has been recovered and two men from Eastbourne, aged 38 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have been released on conditional bail.

The family of Jonny Day say he was 'so loved by everyone that met him' Credit: Thames Valley Police

Paying tribute, the family of 32-year-old Jonny Day said: “Jonny was the person who lit up any room. He was so loved by everyone that met him.

“A loving partner, father, son and brother, we will miss him endlessly. As his partner, I have lost my whole life.”

Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller's family said: "We as a family would like to pay tribute to our dear brother who has sadly left us. Our hearts are broken.

Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller's family said he saved his sister's life by donating his kidney Credit: Thames Valley Police

“Our Tommy was truly one of a kind - he was funny, smart and had the biggest heart. He was loved by so many and he impacted everyone who knew him.

“Tommy donated his kidney to his sister which saved her life. He will forever be our hero. We would like to be given the respect and space to grieve our devastating loss.”

The family of Daniel Davies, 21, said he was ‘always going to be missed’.

“Rest in peace angel, we love you so much – sleep tight. We all loved you so much, precious Dan Dan.”

Daniel Davies' family said he was ‘always going to be missed’ Credit: Thames Valley Police

His older brother said: “Fly high, little bro. I hope Heaven gives you the best bed up there until we meet again – your big bro, Smallz.”

And his best friend, who he had known for 16 years, said: “Since the day I met you 16 years ago, you have been my brother and my best friend. I love you with all my heart brother, and we’re always thinking of you.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…