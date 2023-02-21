Play Brightcove video

Hampshire Police were called to Palmerston Park in the early hours of Sunday 19 February.

A man has been charged with rape after a young woman was reportedly attacked in a Southampton park.

Police were called to Palmerston Park in the east of the city at 7.07am on Sunday 19 February following reports that a 19-year-old woman had been raped.

Rosario Raquel Dos Reis, 27, of St. Mary Street, Southampton, has been charged with rape and two counts of sexual assault on a female.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at court this morning (Tuesday 21 February).

DCI Andrea Douglas who is leading the investigation said: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, but we still want to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened.

“If you were in the vicinity of Palmerston Park between 6.30am and 7.30am and saw anything which could aid our investigation, please get in touch.

“We appreciate this is a worrying incident, and there will be extra patrols in the area as a result.

"If you see an officer and have any concerns please speak to them.”

