Watch: Driver swerves into slip road into oncoming traffic to avoid police

A man drove who into oncoming traffic along a busy dual carriageway to evade police has been jailed.

On 4 January 2023, Numaan Khan from Oxford was seen behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa, exiting Oxford Services, even though he was disqualified from driving at the time.

Officers pursued the vehicle and in an attempt to avoid arrest, the 26-year-old drove the wrong way down the A40 slip road near Wheatley and onto the dual carriageway into oncoming traffic.

Having driven over a stopstick, Khan’s tyres were punctured and he abandoned his vehicle and ran off on foot.

Khan was tracked down using a dog unit and a drone and was arrested.

Investigating officer, PC Harry Welch, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am pleased with the sentence given to Khan and hope it deters others from driving in a similar manner.

“He drove in an extremely dangerous way and fortunately nobody was injured as a result of his actions.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate dangerous driving and will be persistent in seeking convictions for those that offend.”

Khan pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced to a year in prison and banned from driving for two and a half years.