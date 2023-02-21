Play Brightcove video

Drew Mellor speaks to ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee about his resignation, regrets and reflections

The controversial leader of a Dorset council who resigned in protest over council tax has justified his decision in an exclusive interview.

Drew Mellor announced his departure as leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council on Monday evening (13 February), saying he had been at odds with 'civil servant and treasury orthodoxy'.

In his resignation letter he criticised the council's auditor, civil servants and government ministers for not backing his lower council tax proposal. When the rise wasn't guaranteed to be limited to three percent, Mr Mellor resigned.

When asked if he 'jumped before he was pushed' he said: "I retain strong support within our group. We are proud of what we have done, we've kept council tax really low, invested in services, improved children's services. The record is a good one."

Drew Mellor says he's leaving BCP Council in a better financial position than many other local authorities, despite critics saying he is 'ducking responsibility'.

He added: "It's pure politics. If you look at the numbers, our budget is balanced over the next four years.

"We delivered a fifteen million pound surplus last year, we delivered a ten million pound surplus the year before that. We are head and shoulders above other local authorities in our region and in the country in terms of our financial sustainability."

The outgoing council leader says his ambition for the BCP region has also been hampered by 'bureaucratic interference.' Credit: ITV News Meridian

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee asked Mr Mellor: "Your latest budget proposals have been criticised by the councils auditors who say in short they are very risky, even legally suspect, and yet you still want to push that through?"

Mr Mellor replied: "The budget that is going through council is a five percent council tax increase.

"What we were saying is that council tax is not the answer to fund local services. Someone needs to be standing up for the council tax payer and that is exactly what we've been trying to do, and I wish we had more support from local government ministers at a national level to support what is effectively good Conservative politics."

The outgoing council leader says his ambition for the BCP region has also been hampered by 'bureaucratic interference'.

Considered the most controversial policy put forward by his administration is the sale or mortgage of 3,600 beach huts, which was abandoned after a government minister from his own party called it a 'dodgy deal'.

Critics also highlight other issues such as a damming report into BCP's Children's services and a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

When asked if he had any regrets, Mr Mellor said: "I regret that we were not able to make our case more strongly to local government centrally, because I think someone does need to make the case that it is not up to the local council tax payer to subsidise local government."

"There's a lot of great things we've done and it's a fantastic place and someone needs to be ambitious about Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

"It should be one of three best places to be and that is what we are delivering."

A new BCP Council leader is being chosen in a meeting on Tuesday evening (21 February).