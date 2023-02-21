Southeastern passengers arrive at ‘London St Pancake’ on Shrove Tuesday

Display screens across the Southeastern network have been changed to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.

Train passengers across the South East have been welcomed to London St Pancake, usually known as St Pancras, with announcements telling people to 'have a flipping great day.'Passengers have joined in the fun on social media with bosses hoping to bring 'a little humour to a chilly day in February.'

John Till, Head of Information Delivery at Southeastern, said: "Changing the name of London St Pancras has become a bit of an annual tradition and we know a lot of our passengers look out for the ‘St Pancake’ signs.

"If we can bring a smile to people’s faces then it’s worth doing – British humour is quite unique and it’s great to be able to bring everyone in on the joke."