A graduate from the University of Brighton will make history as the first Arab astronaut to take part in a long duration space mission when he launches into orbit on 26 February.

Dr Sultan Al Neyadi will be part of a NASA/SpaceX crew bound for a six-month stay on the International Space Station.

The crew will blast off on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA at 7:07am GMT.

During a NASA briefing the 41-year-old said: "Just the idea of waking up every morning and having access to a window you can see and scan the whole world in 90 minutes is amazing."

Sultan came to the UK to study for an undergraduate degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering at the University of Brighton and graduated in 2004.

He went back to the United Arab Emirates to get a master's degree in computer engineering, and later gained a doctorate in Australia.

He was selected as one of two people from 4,022 candidates to become the first Emirati astronauts, allowing him to enter the UAE Astronaut Programme at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai.

He has been training in Houston for the past three years. Credit: NASA/PA Archive/PA Images

He'll be involved in around 20 experiments during his time on the International Space Station; including experiments related to human physiology and robotics, as well as carbon dioxide removal from sealed habitats.

Dr Al Neyadi said: “It’s going to be a busy schedule in terms of science and doing all sorts of cool stuff.

"We are subjects ourselves and we’ll have a lot of sensors on us when we do experiments, when we go to sleep."

Dr Al Neyadi revealed that he will observe the holy month of Ramadan while in space. While the practice of fasting between sunrise and sunset won't apply in orbit, Sultan will have traveller status, which allows him to eat sufficient food without jeopardising his health or the mission.

The launch broadcast will begin on NASA TV at 3:30am on Sunday 26 February and be carried on the agency’s website.