Students at a university in Hampshire can now access free period products on campus in a bid to tackle period poverty.

Four vending machines with pads and tampons have been installed across the female, male, unisex and disabled toilets at Solent University in Southampton.

According to a recent study by Action Aid UK, 28% of people who had a period in the last 12 months (aged 16-24) reported having avoided or missed school, college, or university in the last year because of their periods.

Stefania David, VP Education at Solent Students’ Union, says she has been working hard to get free tampons and pads in university toilets, as part of her Go With The Flow campaign.

Stefania said: “Period poverty can affect anyone who menstruates and access to menstrual products should be an essential, not a luxury.

"They are an everyday item for anyone who bleeds and must be easily accessible for all."

Baskets full of period products will also be available in toilets across other university buildings.

Stefania added: “The aim of my campaign is to support all students who menstruate and take away the stress of student’s worrying about if they need to cut back on a food shop or not buy period products this month.

"I want to thank Grace & Green and Solent University for helping me with this."

