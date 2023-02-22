A family say they have been left devastated and are now facing a £4,000 bill to save their cat's life after it was shot twice in Kent.

Black and white cat Oreo was found in an alleyway in Grotto Road in Margate, unable to move.

The family initially thought he’d been run over, but x-rays at a local vets revealed two ‘bullets’ lodged in the cat - one in his shoulder and the other in his spine.

Vets have said the pellet in Oreo’s spine is going to require 'complex surgery' to remove it, followed by physiotherapy.

Owner Jodie Gower, 33, of Brockley Road, Margate, said Oreo is her autistic son’s cat and “whoever did this to a harmless cat is pure evil”.

Oreo's family say the pellet is pressing on his spinal cord and will need complex surgery to remove it. Credit: Jodie Gower

“Oreo is my son Elliott’s best friend and I haven’t told him yet exactly what happened," Jodie said.

"Because of his autism he will find it difficult to understand."

The family has set up a gofundme page to try and raise the money needed for Oreo's surgery.

Posting online Jodie said: "Our beautiful cat Oreo is only 2 years old and was shot!! and now needs life saving surgery or we will have to have him put to sleep.

"The bullet is pressing on his spinal cord and without the removal of the bullet we will have to have him put to sleep

"We are told we are looking at about £4000 and that is something we just can’t afford.

"Anything you can donate will help us so much and bring our cat home to our boy."

