The family of a young man who died in a collision in Pulborough have described how he was loved by everyone.

Emergency services attended the A29 Stane Street between Pulborough and Adversane at about 9.30pm on Thursday (16 February).

Finlay Pitt, 20, from Broadford Bridge, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: "We are heartbroken as a family.

"Finlay was loved by everyone, he was a son to David and Morag, brother to Lewis and Esther, and boyfriend and soulmate to Zoe.

"We would like to thank the police for being so caring, and we would like to thank our family and friends, including everyone at Pulborough Rugby Football Club for all their support."

Police are investigating the collision, where a blue Hyundai left the road.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to come forward.