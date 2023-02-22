A man has been charged with arson following a fire in Witney.

The blaze broke out in a ground floor flat on Bourton Close in the early hours of Monday, February 20.

The occupants were still inside the flat at the time.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene and several homes had to be evacuated.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Monday morning. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Emergency services put a police cordon in place to protect the public.

Adam Strode, 46, of Bourton Close, Witney, was arrested on Monday February, 20.

He was charged later that day with arson with intent to endanger life.

Strode appeared before Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 21, and was remanded to appear at Oxford Crown Court on March 24.