Train passengers in some parts of the South East of England have been experiencing travel disruption.

In Kent this is due to a broken down train which means a reduced hourly service is running on the Sheerness-on-Sea line.

Southeastern said accessible replacement road transport will run in place of any cancelled trains.

Meanwhile, due to a points failure at Arundel all lines via Horsham are disrupted. Train services running through this station are being cancelled, delayed or diverted.

Rail companies are urging commuters to check for alternative journey options.

The line towards Horsham from Barnham is currently blocked and some services that run from Southampton, Portsmouth and Bognor Regis to London Victoria will be diverted via Hove.

Stations particularly affected if travelling Northbound are Arundel, Amberley, Pulborough, Billingshurst or Christs Hospital.

Southern is advising passengers to allow extra time to complete their journeys with delays of 30 minutes or more to be expected.