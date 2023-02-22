Play Brightcove video

Click to watch the full video report by ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor

Last year, the small Oxfordshire village of North Moreton was dubbed the 'kindest' in the country after residents opened up their homes to 50 Ukrainian refugees.

Having been forced to leave behind their belongings and loved ones, the refugees have learned to put heartbreak to one side and embrace English village life.

Now they are preparing to put on a special show to say thank you to their hosts.

The event will showcase Ukrainian culture through song and dance.

Show rehearsals have been taking place in North Moreton Village Hall. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Among those who will be performing on the day is Olha Moskalenko who arrived in North Moreton with her two-year-old daughter, Yeva, last April.

Whilst it's been a challenge adjusting to life in the UK, villagers have been doing all they can to make the refugees feel at home.

Olha said: "For me it's a very difficult situation and at first I did not understand why I am staying here and why I cannot go home.

"It's crazy but now I have good people around me and I'm happy now."

Heather Skevington is among more than a dozen villagers to have opened up their homes

Play Brightcove video

More than 114,400 Ukrainians have found refuge in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, according to the government.

Britons will hold a national minute's silence to mark one year since Russia's "barbaric and deplorable" invasion of Ukraine, Rishi Sunak has announced.

The prime minister will lead tributes to the “bravery and resilience” of the Ukrainian people at 11am on Friday, February 24.

The moment of reflection will allow people to "demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity" with Ukraine, the government said, with individuals and organisations being encouraged to participate.

Meet the children who've escaped Ukraine - one year on >

Quadruple amputee Alex Lewis heads to war-torn Ukraine to help those who have lost limbs >

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…