Natalie Boare speaks to Giovanni Pernice at The King's Theatre in Portsmouth.

Strictly's Italian favourite Giovanni Pernice has said the silent dance he performed with Rose Ayling-Ellis on the hit television show was, "the most beautiful experience of my life."

Talking to Natalie Boare he said, "It wasn't just winning it was just the whole process with Rose- we changed people's lives and it's the most rewarding thing you can ask for really."

The pair won the Glitterball Trophy in 2021 and their silent dance was awarded 'BAFTA’s Must-See Moment.'

Fresh from the latest series of the hit dance show, he is on tour across the region with his 'Made in Italy' show,

Giovanni says, "We have lots of things going on in this show, lots of dancing, but I also sing, there's comedy, audience participation , and I'm surrounded by incredible talent on stage so it's a good show to come and watch."

Giovanni is on tour across the region Credit: Lisa Hornall

He's also going on tour with his good friend, Anton Du Beke later in the year.

"I can't wait for that , this is our third year we're on tour together and it doesn't feel like a job to be honest, it's just a good time with my good friend."

It was in 2015 that Giovanni joined Strictly Come Dancing and he hasn't looked back since and says he still enjoys it as much as he used to.

"Obviously I'm now not the newbie, so I know exactly how everything works , so it's basically go back with my family and go back and do the job I love to do. "

The show is packed full of dancing, singing and comedy Credit: Lisa Hornall

Despite it being a full on tour Giovanni says he never has a day way he wakes up and can't be bothered to dance.

"Dancing's my life, it's everything I know really , I started when I was 7 years old so I've been doing this all my life really so I can't see a day in my life without dancing."

'Made in Italy' is heading to venues across the country and in the South East there are shows in Crawley, Brighton, Weymouth, Poole, and Basingstoke, and Tunbridge Wells.