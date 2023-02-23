Behind-the-scenes: The film studio bringing the magic of Hollywood to Berkshire

Play Brightcove video

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the £300m Shinfield Studios, as construction reaches the halfway point

A £300m project to bring a Hollywood-style movie complex to Berkshire has reached the halfway point.

Shinfield Studios in Reading is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023, with big-budget productions already underway.

When complete, the studios will include 18 world-class sound stages across more than one million sq ft.

The massive movie complex expects to generate around £600m a year for the UK economy and bring more than 3,000 jobs to the local area.

Inside one of the sound stages due to open later this year. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The sound stages have been designed to meet the needs of the highest-budget TV and film productions.

Nick Smith, Managing Director of Shinfield Studios, said: "We're about half way through construction at the moment.

"We've got half a dozen stages open now and a couple more coming on stream very shortly.

"All 18 stages will be open and operational by the end of this year and we expect to attract some very large productions out here."

The UK film and TV industry slumped during Covid but has bounced back remarkably.

A record £5.6bn was spent making blockbusters such as Mission: Impossible 7 and big-budget dramas including Bridgerton in the UK last year.

Shinfield Studios is owned and operated by Shadowbox Studios, a leading independent global studio platform owned by affiliates of Commonwealth Asset Management and Silver Lake.

In addition to Shinfield, Shadowbox owns and operates an existing 9-stage, 850,000 square foot studio campus in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, that has been home to such blockbuster features as “Jumanji: The Next Level”, “Jungle Cruise” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

