Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenager stabbed

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Bournemouth.

Police were called to Mandale Road at 7.11pm on Wednesday 22nd February.

Officers found a 14-year-old boy in nearby Gladdis Road, with a single stab wound.

The teenager from Bournemouth, has been taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

An investigation is underway into the incident and police said crime scene investigators remain at Gladdis Road and Mandale Road for some time.

Detective Inspector Katie Starkie, of Bournemouth CID, said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information that may assist our investigation, to please get in contact with us.

“I am particularly keen to speak to two men who were travelling in a pick-up truck and flagged officers down at the scene as I believe they may have witnessed some or all of the incident. We believe they turned right at the end of Mandale Road into Turbary Park Road.

“I understand this incident will cause great concern to residents and the wider community and they can expect to see an enhanced police presence over the coming days while we carry out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be in the area and can be approached with any direct concerns.”