A teenager who stabbed his grandmother 17 times as she lay in the bath at her home in Brighton, did not murder her in a fit of anger, an expert said.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Peter Misch said despite the teenager being on an emotional rollercoaster in the months leading up to the killing, anger was not the main driver for the killing.

Pietro Addis, now aged 19, denies murdering popular restaurant owner Sue Addis on January 7, 2021 when the country was in a covid lockdown.

Pietro Addis denies murdering his grandmother, but has already admitted manslaughter.

The court heard Pietro Addis phoned police after the killing at her home in Cedar Gardens, and told an operator: “There’s been a murder.”

The teenager told Dr Misch he had not planned to kill his grandmother and did not have an explanation but things had ‘built up’ after Christmas.

Watch the moment police arrived at Sue Addis's home in Cedar Gardens, Brighton in January 2021.

“This was a psychotic episode which resolved without treatment. It’s not common but they do,” Dr Misch said.

A jury at Lewes Crown Court heard tests showed he had taken cannabis, cocaine, ketamine and his grandmother’s cancer medication in the months before the killing.

The Addis family were concerned about his drug taking and had withdrawn his prescribed ADHD medication. Sue Addis had searched online to find residential inpatient psychiatric help for her grandson.

Experts have agreed Pietro Addis was not experiencing drug induced psychosis at the time of the killing, the court heard.

Dr Misch said he believes he was driven by a temporary, transient paranoid delusion.

“I think he had a brief psychotic breakdown based on the delusional belief that his grandmother meant him some harm,” he told the jury.

Rossano Scamardella KC for the Crown asked the expert if he thought family plans to check him into hospital would have made him furious, Dr Misch said: “What would a kid like that do?

“Do they get a knife and stab their grandmother in bath?

“No. It is possible. It is extremely unlikely.”

Forensic officers at the scene in Cedar Gardens in Brighton in January 2021. Credit: ITV Meridian

Dr Misch interviewed Pietro Addis twice over a video link from a secure hospital twice on January 20 and 26 due to covid restrictions. He was discharged from hospital and returned to prison in September 2021.

The expert admitted he had not read Pietro Addis' medical records, heard his 999 calls or watched the police body worn camera footage of his arrest before forming an opinion on his metal state.

The forensic psychiatrist accepted his behaviour had changed in the months before the killing in line with his drug use.

Mr Scamardella asked Dr Misch: “His behaviour in the months leading to the killing of his grandmother are entirely consistent with his taking of cannabis and other drugs?”

Dr Misch said: “We are in agreement Pietro was involved in harmful drug use prior to the offence.”

“Consistent with his illicit drug use,” Mr Scamardella asked.

“I would agree with that, yes,” the doctor said.

The Addis family own Italian family restaurants in Brighton popular with celebrities and footballers.Pietro Addis denies murdering his grandmother at her home in Cedar Gardens, Brighton on January 7, 2021.

He admits the manslaughter of Sue Addis by diminished responsibility.

The trial at Lewes Crown Court continues.

