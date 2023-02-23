A Thames Valley police officer has been left red faced after being issued with a parking ticket in Oxfordshire.

The ticket was issued by a traffic warden who spotted the police van left in the Cattlemarket car park in North Street in Thame on Thursday. (23 February)

An eyewitness told ITV News Meridian that the vehicle was parked in a parking bay not on double yellow lines.

They added that a group of onlookers who saw the funny side had gathered to take photographs of the blunder.

The eyewitness said: "I was out shopping and just laughed when I saw it."

