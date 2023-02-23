The Last Word: February 2023

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby hosts February's edition of The Last Word.

After the problems of supply in Kent and Sussex over Christmas, this month it was the turn of households across Hampshire to see their taps run dry.

MPs in Westminster are getting angrier and angrier about what's going on.

They asked the boss of Southern Water to come to Parliament to explain the sorry saga this week. He apologised.

But it'll take a lot more than contrition to sort the problem out. And meanwhile the sewage continues to flow into the South's rivers and the English Channel.

It's a year since the war started in Ukraine. Not only is there no end in sight, but there's a real fear that the war could escalate. How will China react?

Nor is there an end in sight to the dispute in the NHS. More strikes to come. Growing waiting lists. And patient dissatisfaction.

What's the formula that will make the Health Service fighting fit once more?

To discuss this:

David Lawrence, Labour candidate for Basingstoke

Baroness Jenny Jones of Moulsecoomb in Brighton for the Green Party, and

Steve Brine MP, Conservative MP for Winchester and Chairman of the Health & Social Care C'tee

