A driver seen with a wardrobe hanging out the back of his car in East Sussex was stopped by police.

Officers from the Hastings Neighbourhood Police Team were out on patrol on Tuesday (21 February) when they spotted the motorist attempting to transport the large item of furniture in a small vehicle.

Concerned officers advised the driver that the 'load was insecure'.

Posting on Twitter the Hastings Police team said: "After giving advice to the driver regarding the insecure load, he and his friend decided to carry the item for the rest of its journey."

The post sparked a number of comments in response with one Twitter user posting "That looks like a wardrobe with a car attached.

"That is something you would never see in Bexhill."

