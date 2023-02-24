A duck has been left on a Southeastern train with the company's staff left looking after it at the station.

Southeastern took to Twitter to let members of the public know a duck had been left behind on a train at Herne Hill in London.

The train company is now asking members of the public to come forward if the duck belongs to them.

It said: "We've been informed that a duck has been left on a train at #HerneHill - staff are looking after it at the station at the moment and will arrange for it to be safely collected, however, if it is yours then please make yourself known to station staff."