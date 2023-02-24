Play Brightcove video

Video from Michal Kopaniarz's dashcam captured the moment of impact

A lorry driver who was watching LADbible videos on his mobile phone at the wheel before a crash which killed three people has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Tina Ince, Alex Britton and Tom Watson were all killed in the collision along the A303 near Andover, Hampshire on 25 August 2021.

Tina Ince, 58, from Portsmouth and Tom Watson, 30, from Southampton, had stopped to help Alex Britton, 28, also from Southampton, who had broken down on the westbound carriageway.

Michal Kopaniarz, 40, from Shropshire, pleaded guilty to causing their deaths by dangerous driving at Winchester Crown Court on January 18.

On Friday, February 24, Kopaniarz was sentenced to nine years and nine months for causing death by dangerous driving and two years and three months for perverting the cause of justice.

Kopaniarz also admitted perverting the course of justice by destroying a Samsung mobile he was using at the time of the collision.

A Hampshire police spokesman said previously: "The collision involved a Vauxhall Astra, a Mercedes food delivery van, a HGV and a DAF recovery truck.

"Sadly, Alex Britton, 28, from Fifth Avenue, Portsmouth, Tina Ince, 58, from Lydgate Road, Southampton, and Tom Watson, 30, from Cheriton Avenue, Southampton, all from separate vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene."

Simon Jones, prosecuting, told the court previously: "This defendant knew in August 2021 that it was his dangerous driving that caused the death of three people and he knew that his destruction of his phone was done with a specific purpose."

Video shows Michal Kopaniarz destroying his mobile phone at the roadside following the crash

Samantha Ball, defending, previously said: "Mr Kopaniarz is taking full responsibility for what happened that day."

Following the crash, a procession of recovery trucks travelled through Hampshire in memory of recovery driver Tom Watson.

Colleagues drove in convoy past the accident site, ahead of his funeral in Southampton on October 11, 2021.

The procession travelled along the M3, A34 and A303.

His family who watched the procession said they were overwhelmed by the support for a man who would be in their hearts forever.