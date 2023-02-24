Police were called to a road in Reading at 3am this morning (24th February) following reports of people armed with samurai swords and machetes.

At around 3am officers attended Regents Street where some vehicles had also been damaged. Up to eight people are believed to have had weapons. No injuries were reported.

The force has now put Section 60 order in place which temporarily enhances powers for officers, meaning they can stop and search anyone in the area.

The order has been put in place for 24 hours and will expire at 3.20am tomorrow (25/2).

A Section 60 can only be put in place in a defined area at a specific time when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence, or weapons being carried.

The area of Reading where the incident took place. Credit: Google Maps

At 3.20am tomorrow, the order will be reviewed and could be extended further.

Inspector Tom Day, based at Reading police station, said: “We have put this order in place while we carry out our investigation into this large public order incident.

“The order will give our officers extra powers to carry out stop and search activity, and has been enacted for the safety of the public.

“I understand that an order of this nature could cause concern, but while it may sound alarming, enhancing our stop and search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons.

“If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble.

“You will see more police officers in the area while the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.

“Officers who are out and about are there to reassure you as well as using their powers under Section 60 so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you have.

“Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230084723."