Rail line fully reopens after landslip saw track suspended in mid-air

A rail line which was blocked after a landslip saw the track suspended in mid-air has fully re-opened between Basingstoke and Woking.

A section of the embankment in Hook collapsed on Sunday 15 January.

The landslip has caused major disruption for commuters travelling in and out of London, with people asked to avoid travelling if possible.

Network Rail said that the embankment was made of a mixture of London clay and other local soils which had become saturated after days of heavy rain.

The landslip saw one part of the track suspended in mid-air Credit: Network Rail

The soil then gave way along a 44-metre section and slid out from underneath the tracks.

Initial repairs by Network Rail on Saturday 21 January and Sunday 22 January increased the number of trains that we could run to six per hour, however they were still unable to call at Hook from the direction of London

