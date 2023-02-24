The £11 million Lympne Castle is situated near Hythe.

A former TV star of reality show The Real Housewives has bought a historic castle in Kent saying she will honour all previous wedding bookings.

Ann Kaplan Mulholland is the new owner of the £11 million Lympne Castle, near Hythe.

Dozens of couples were left heartbroken when they were told by the previous owners that their upcoming nuptials were cancelled.

Last week, staff sent out emails to couples stating that their bookings could no longer be honoured due to the change of ownership.

A message was published on the Lympne Castle website informing people that the venue had been sold, all events have now been cancelled and a full refund will be issued to all customers.

The decision left many struggling to find an alternative location, with very little time left.

But multi-millionaire Kaplan Mulholland says she and her husband, Dr Stephen Mulholland, intend to honour every wedding contract.

Bride-to-be Rebecca Dittrich feels they have been treated "horrendously" by the venue.

She said: "The old owners have been absolutely terrible in how they have handled this.

"I don't know who they are but it's been an almost inhumane experience for me."