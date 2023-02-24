Southampton FC appoints Rubén Sellés as manager until the end of the season

Southampton FC has appointed Rubén Sellés as the club's manager until the end of the season.

The Spanish football coach has been interim manager since the club sacked Nathan Jones earlier this month.

The Welshman's departure was announced following a 2-1 home defeat by Wolves.

Nathan Jones became the shortest serving manager in Saints' history, having joined just three months before.

A statement on the club's official website at the time said: "Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men's first-team manager Nathan Jones.

"First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

"First-team lead coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend's game against Chelsea."

Jones was appointed as Ralph Hasenhuttl's replacement in November last year and his reign lasted just 14 games, of which he won five and lost the remaining nine.

The former Luton boss guided Saints to the Carabao Cup semi-finals and the FA Cup fifth round but tasted victory just once in his eight league fixtures and collected three points from a possible 24.

A run of successive defeats by Aston Villa, Brentford and Wolves, prompted concerted protests from the club's fans, and ultimately cost the Welshman his job.