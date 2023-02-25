Police searching for missing Laurel Aldridge, the sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook, have found a body.

Sussex Police said: “Sadly the body of a woman has been found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel.

“At this stage, the family of missing Laurel Aldridge have been informed and we are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman.”

Crook had made public appeals to find his wife’s 62-year-old elder sister, who was reported missing from her home in Walberton, in the Arundel area of West Sussex, on February 14.

The British actor, who is known for roles in The Office, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Worzel Gummidge, said his sister-in-law’s disappearance had been “agonising” for the family.

