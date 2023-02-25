A car crashed through level crossing barriers and ended up on train tracks between Faversham and Sittingbourne.

The Emergency services were called to a level crossing at Teynham following reports that a vehicle was stuck on the railway line.

Southeastern say services had to be stopped after the incident at around 10.30pm on Saturday 24th February.

The line had to be completely shut to allow repairs to take place.

The railway line at Teynham, Kent had to be repaired after a car ended up on the tracks. Credit: Southeastern

London and Kent bound services were disrupted because of the incident but the line has now reopened.

Rail passengers travelling to various destinations, including Ramsgate, Gillingham and Dover were affected.

The faced delays of up to 2-3 hours as engineers worked to remove the car and repair the tracks.

It's not yet know how the car ended up on the tracks on a busy rail line.

Train services have now been fully restored.