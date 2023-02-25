Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after gas cylinders containing £25,000 worth of nitrous oxide were taken from the Horton General Hospital in Banbury in Oxfordshire.

Two offenders broke into a store room at the hospital on Oxford Road at around 4am on Tuesday 3 January.

Police say eight large gas cylinders, containing £25,000 worth of nitrous oxide, were stolen.

Nitrous oxide - a colorless, odorless gas can be used in hospitals as a way of managing pain for patients, and together with other medications for anesthesia.

Investigating officer PC Ron Labbett, based at Banbury police station, said: “The man in this picture may have vital information about this burglary.

“If you think you know him, or if this is you, please contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online, quoting the reference 43230002531.

“You can also remain 100% anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

