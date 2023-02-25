CCTV images have been released after two men were stabbed in a bar in Chatham.

The reported assault took place in Coyotes Bar & Nightclub on New Road Avenue.

A club goer and a security guard were attacked in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, 11th December 2022.

Both were taken to a London hospital and have since been discharged after being treated for stab wounds.

An attack in Coyotes Bar & Club left two men with stab wounds. Credit: Google Maps

Three suspects, who were arrested, have been released on bail.

Detectives are now looking to identify a man who may be able to assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images or has information that may assist should contact 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/236770/22.