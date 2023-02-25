Update:

The M20 has now reopened in both directions following a police incident

National Highways South-East say the road is now clear.

The M20 in Kent is closed in both directions due to a police incident.

The stretch of motorway between Junction 9 at Ashford and Junction 10 for Willesborough is currently shut to motorists.

Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are at the scene of the incident.

A diversion is currently in place on local roads, but drivers are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys or to take an alternative route if possible.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

A spokesperson for National Highways South-East has thanked drivers for their patience.

