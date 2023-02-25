A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 60s died of serious injuries.

Police were called to a flat in Warburton Road in the Thornhill area of Southampton at 1.08am on Saturday.

Hampshire Police said: "A man in his 60s was found inside the address. He had sustained significant injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene."

The man's family has been informed.

Police were called to a flat on Warburton Road, Southampton where a body of man was found. Credit: Google Maps

Detective Chief Inspector Dal Andrews said: "We know this incident will be concerning for the local community. However please be reassured that we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who has any information about what took place in the early hours of this morning."

Officers are keen to hear from people in the Warburton area of Southampton who may have seen or heard something suspicious.

They are carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area, including searches, house-to-house visits and scoping CCTV and there will be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance.