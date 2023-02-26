Play Brightcove video

Trapped motorists vent their frustrations after being stuck for over an hour.

More than a hundred motorists were trapped in queues for up to two hours yesterday as they tried to leave the Costco store in Reading.

The weight of traffic combined with football fans leaving Reading FC's stadium are thought to have caused the problems.

Stewards tried their best to help shoppers

Many of those trapped told us there had been frequent issues since the opening of the new petrol station by the store, which offers heavily discounted fuel.

ITV Meridian's Sangeeta Bhabra was among those stuck in the car park.

"The chaos started at about 5pm and didn’t ease till 6.40, because that’s when I finally got out," she said.

"I saw loads of cars stuck on the petrol forecourt because they couldn’t get out onto the main road.

"One person said there’s a new traffic light configuration on the A33 that added to the problem.

"Marshalls at Costco were trying to help the gridlock. The store manager trying to calm down irate shoppers and stop his staff from being abused"

Costco has been approached for comment.