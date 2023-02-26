The family of Laurel Aldridge have described the 62-year-old as "wonderful" and "fiercely-intelligent" following the discovery of her body.

The 62-year-old was reported missing from her home in the village of Walberton, near Arundel in West Sussex, on Valentine's Day and was last seen at Slindon Cricket Club around two-and-a-half miles away.

Her body was found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel on Saturday.

Laurel was the sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook, who assisted in the search.

Her heartbroken family have thanked police and the local community for all their help and support in finding her.

They said they will "never forget" how the community rallied around them in this difficult time.

In a family statement released by her son Matthew, they said: "After a long and exhausting search, today we found Laurel.

"We can share that she was found lying in a beautiful woodland and she is now at peace.

"We will miss her every day, but we are so proud of everything she achieved in her 62 years on this earth.

"Laurel was a wonderful, creative, fiercely-intelligent person, who taught us all the meaning of empathy, dependability, and love.

"We as a family are broken by what has happened, but we have each other, we have our friends, and we have the support of the local community, who have so kindly rallied around us during this difficult time.

"We will never forget what you have done for us.

"For the time being, we are asking for privacy so that we can be together as a family and process our loss."