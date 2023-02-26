Play Brightcove video

So would you ride it? Watch Extinction in action. Video from Blackgang Chine- Land of Imagination

The addition of a giant pendulum ride at one of the oldest amusement parks in the UK has got people in a spin.

Blackgang Chine theme park on the Isle of Wight posted a video of its new attraction on social media and said: "Extinction has arrived just in time to celebrate our 180th year in style."

The ride will open to the public on 25 March, on the site of what was the last full-sized rollercoaster on the island.

"This 360 pendulum swing will see you soar to new heights taking you to an incredible 18m up in the air" they wrote, "which is twice the height of the Smuggler!

"But don’t worry, there is a separate queue line for those who want a gentler ride and don’t fancy going over the top."

The ride spins 360 degrees into the air Credit: Blackgang Chine

But not everyone is convinced the new ride is in keeping with the old-fashioned charm of Blackgang Chine, thought to be the oldest amusement park in the UK, having first opened in 1843.

Commenting on Facebook Charlie Delannoy wrote; "Blackgang Chine is known for its magic not insane rides. Definitely not a ride I or my family would go on."

While Alex Wilson wrote; "Blackgang Chine for me has always been about the simple nostalgic things, that's what I love about it. This new ride looks out of place."

But others disagreed, saying the park has to move with the times.

Tony Maskell wrote; "Great investment for the future of the park. All of my family are on staff at a major theme park and have seen how this kind of investment secures the parks future. Well done Blackgang! .....see you in the summer!"

A spokesperson for Blackgang Chine said; "Don't worry, we'll never lose our magic, and we have lots of nostalgia feels for our big milestone this year...we have to move with the times, or we won't be around for another 180, and that's a claim we'd love to have."