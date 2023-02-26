Oxford United have sacked manager Karl Robinson after the team picked up just one point from their last eight games.A 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol Rovers yesterday was the final straw, leaving Oxford just five points above the League One relegation zone.

Robinson had led United into two play-off campaigns, but poor results this season means he leaves the club after nearly five years in charge.

Robinson's last win was against Ipswich Town on January 21st

“Oxford United can confirm the departure of Karl Robinson who leaves his role as head coach at the club with immediate effect,” a club statement read.

“The board would like to thank Karl for his hard work and efforts in the five years since he joined but recent results and performances mean that a change is needed.

“The search for a new head coach will be thorough and extensive and is already under way.”

Craig Short, Leon Blackmore-Such and Wayne Brown will take caretaker charge of the team.