The bridge where Winnie the Pooh and his friends would play is up for sale again.

The popular tourist spot located at Ashford Forest in Sussex was the inspiration behind A.A. Milne's character Winner the Pooh inventing the game Poohsticks in Hundred Acre Wood.

It was put up for auction in 2021 and bought for £131,000 by Lord De La Warr.

However due to personal circumstances, he is now having to put the bridge back up for sale.

Christopher Milne, son of A.A. Milne, writer of the Winnie the Pooh books, standing on the bridge which features in his father's books. Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

What is Poohsticks?

Poohsticks came about after Winnie the Pooh accidentally drops a fir cone into the river and notices it flow under the bridge and come out the other side. The character then tries difference sizes and has a competition with himself to see which fir cone will come out the other side the quickest.

The game is now played across the world with players using sticks instead of fir cones. Competitors must holds their stick at arms length over the stream, usually from a bridge, at the same height as the shortest competitor's stick. They then drop their sticks at the same time, and whoever's stick floats from under the bridge first is the winner.

After handling more than four hundred tourists a day for almost 20 years, the bridge was dismantled, repaired and reopened to the public in 1999.

The bridge was repaired again in 2020 after being damaged by a falling tree.

The sale of the bridge now means this piece of history could be shipped abroad to an overseas buyer.

The bridge is being dismantled and waiting to be sold.