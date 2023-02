CCTV has been released by police after meat was stolen from a supermarket in Gosport, Hampshire.

Meat worth £127 was taken from a Marks and Spencer Foodhall at Brockhurst Gate retail park.

It happened at around 1.30pm on Friday 24 February.

Police officers have now released CCTV of a man and a woman who they want to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting 44230078462.