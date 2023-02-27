Play Brightcove video

Penny Silvester spoke to a fish and chip shop owner about his rise to fame.

Customers at a popular fish and chip shop in Oxford have discovered they are famous after being photographed while waiting for their food orders to be cooked.

When the takeaway owner Kazem Hakimi spots an interesting looking customer, he grabs his camera and quickly arranges an impromptu photo session in the back yard.

He said: "My customers become my friends because I have been there so long and I am interested in people's behaviour and lives."

Now his images have been put on display at the city's museum alongside those taken by a grocer in the High Street 100 years earlier.

The exhibition is called 'Are we so different?'

Customer photoshoot

The exhibition features portraits taken by Kazem and another Oxford-based photographer who captured his images 100 years ago.

In the late 19th and early 20th century Henry Underhill was a grocer in the High Street and he took photos of his friends and family.

The pictures offer a rare glimpse of people of that era in their moments of leisure - on cycling trips, relaxing by the waterways, or taking a picnic.

The Museum of Oxford has put on the display in collaboration with Photo Oxford Festival.

Museum of Oxford exhibition.

The images are displayed side by side to highlight similarities, including in photographic composition, facial expression or fashion accessories.

The exhibition opened on Saturday 7 January and will run until Saturday 1 April.

The work will then be on display again at Pegasus Theatre, Magdalen Road, during the Photo Oxford Festival, between 14 April and 6 May.

The festival's theme this year is 'The hidden power of the archive'.