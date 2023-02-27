A bookshop owner who said she needed to make £800 in sales in a couple of days in order to pay her bills, has been overwhelmed by the support from authors, the local community, and beyond.

Sapphire Bates runs Book Bodega, an independent shop in Ramsgate in Kent.

On Saturday (25 February) she tweeted: "We need your help! I run Book Bodega, an Indy bookshop in Ramsgate. Winter is killing us, it’s soo quiet & we need to make £800 by Tuesday to pay our bills. This is my current view = no customers . Please shop with us and help us stay open!"

Since then the post has been seen by more than five million people, and has been shared and commented on thousands of times, including authors whose books are sold in her shop.

Comedian and authors Mark Watson and Sue Perkins are among those who shared Sapphire's post on Twitter.

The latter posted: " If you were thinking of buying a book, then why not buy from this beautiful place; either in person or online xx"

The next day Book Bodega was filled with customers, with Sapphire taking to social media to share her thanks.

She said: " I see you all and you’ve literally made my weekend (month, winter, year?!). This has just been so uplifting and gives me so much hope for small businesses."

Performance coach Jamil Qureshi has offered to pay £1,000 to cover the £800 bills.

Sapphie said: "Jamil is an amazing human, today on emails we agreed I’d use the money to buy books which I’ll distribute between a local homeless shelter and a local family charity that provides food, clothing and toys for families in need. That way multiple people benefit!"