Headline acts announced for Brighton & Hove Pride 2023

The headliners have been announced for this year's Brighton & Hove Pride festival 2023.

International stars the Black Eyes Peas have been confirmed as the headline act for Saturday 5 August.

Four-time BRIT nominee Zara Larsson, Jax Jones, Dylan, Mae Muller, and Bellah Mae will also take to the stage on Saturday.

Meanwhile iconic group Steps has been confirmed as Sunday's headline act to close the festival.

They'll be joined on Sunday by multi BRIT award winner Melanie C, along with Louise, B*Witched, The Vivienne, and Harley Moon Kemp.

Black Eyes Peas (left) and Steps (right) will headline Brighton Pride in 2023.

Brighton and Hove Pride is known as the UK’s biggest Pride Festival.

Organisers say all tickets revenue raised goes directly to the operational and running costs of producing the Pride Festival, LGBTQ+ Pride Community Parade, Pride Village Party and community fundraising for the Rainbow Fund and Pride Social Impact Fund.

The LGBT+ festival has so far raised over £1,236,000 for the Rainbow Fund, the Pride Social Impact Fund, Pride Cultural Development Fund and new Pride Solidarity Fund.

The Brighton Rainbow Fund uses donations to give grants to LGBT and HIV groups and organisations in Brighton and Hove.