Northern Lights captured in south of England

Video by Mary Mcintyre

A rare display of Northern Lights was captured on camera across the south of England last night (Sunday 26 February).

The Aurora Borealis is normally associated with countries closer to the arctic circle.

However, people across Dorset, Oxfordshire and Wiltshire were able to capture the display in the skies.

In Stonehenge, the aurora can be seen over the ancient monument.

The lights were spotted in Dorset. Credit: Gareth Lloyd

The Met Office said the lights may also be visible tonight although cloudy skies may limit those who get a second chance to witness it.