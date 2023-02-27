A prankster has changed the name of Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop on a road sign to a rude word.

The 62-year-old broadcaster posted a picture of the unexpected alteration on his Instagram account, saying "Someone's been busy in the night."

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the prank.

The farm shop re-opened earlier this month Credit: PA Images

It's not the first time that Clarkson's Cotswold farm has made headlines in recent weeks.

The farm shop reopened earlier this month to coincide with the second series of Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime.

The expected rise in visitor numbers prompted Oxfordshire County Council to urge people to park "safely and considerately".

Two appeals by Clarkson against West Oxfordshire District Council are also due to go ahead next month.

Clarkson is to challenge the refusal of planning permission to extend the farm shop car park.

There is also an appeal listed against the enforcement notice the council issued for opening a restaurant without planning, although Clarkson reportedly said in January that he no longer wished to open a restaurant.