A 15 year old boy and a 27 year old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Dorset.

Armed police were called to an address in the Leigh Gardens area of Wimborne at around 9.50pm on Sunday, February 26.

A man, in his 50s, was found with a number of stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene before being flown by air ambulance to hospital.

He remains in a serious, but not life-threatening, condition in hospital.

Officers remain at the scene while officers establish what happened.

Detective Inspector Paul Graham, of Bournemouth CID, said: "An investigation into this incident is underway and officers have been carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in a bid to find out exactly what took place.

"I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, heard anything suspicious or has any information that may assist our investigation to please get in contact with us.

"I would urge residents or passing motorists to please check their home CCTV or dashcams to see if they have captured anything of relevance.

"I understand this incident will be of concern to residents and the wider community and they can expect to see an enhanced police presence over the coming days while our enquiries continue.

"Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be in the area and can be approached with any direct concerns."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 26:610.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.