A couple arrested on suspicion of child neglect after their baby remains missing, have been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Police also say the couple are "not cooperating" in giving them the information they need to locate the child.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police said: "Throughout our investigation the key priority has been finding the baby, and we remain committed to that."

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were arrested on Monday in Brighton on suspicion of child neglect after several weeks avoiding the police.

A very significant police operation has been underway with 200 police officers from the Metropolitan police, Sussex Police and partners in Surrey.

Officers have been searching through an allotment and undergrowth near to where the couple were arrested on Monday night (27 February).

Drones, helicopters and search dogs have been deployed to help officers on the ground with locating the child.

Police say there is no indication yet on where this couple might have been living.

They had been spotted by a member of the public at a convenience store shortly before 9.30pm on Monday (27 February). They were then arrested by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton within six minutes of getting a 999 call.

Members of the public in Brighton and Newhaven are being urged to contact police if they saw anything suspicious that could help with their investigation.