Criticism over booking of Black Eyed Peas to headline Brighton Pride 2023

There has been some criticism over the decision for Black Eyed Peas to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2023.

The international group was announced on Monday (27 February) as the headliner for the LGBT+ festival on Saturday 5 August.

However some Twitter users took to the social media platform to express their disappointment, citing that the group performed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Many LGBT+ organisations boycotted the World Cup over Qatar's human rights laws.

One Twitter user wrote: "The same Black Eyed Peas that played the Qatar World Cup?? The same Qatar that openly discriminates against LGBTQ+ people, and they were happy to take their money?? REALLY????? Shameful & wrong."

Another user, Rebecca King, commented: "How could you choose a headliner that played at the Qatar World Cup? Absolutely awful."

Some have even posted that they would be selling their tickets: "Selling 2 Saturday tickets. Open to literally any offer."

ITV News Meridian has contacted the organisers of Brighton & Hove Pride for a statement.