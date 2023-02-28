Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's Juliette Fletcher reports on the latest in the trial

A former Berkshire GP has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting female patients.

Stephen Cox, worked at Ralph Rides surgery in Bracknell, which is now known as the Waterfield Practice, more than twenty five years ago.

He has been charged with a range of sexual offences while at the GP surgery.

On Tuesday (28 February) the jury at Reading Crown Court heard from a witness who was five months pregnant with her first child when she began having consultations with Dr Cox.

She described how she was vulnerable at the time, having just come out of an abusive relationship, and was new to pregnancy.

She said at first "everything seemed fine" but then Cox's mannerisms "began to change".

The witness described when Dr Cox gave her an internal examination. She said she wasn't told it was going to happen, or why it was being done.

On another occasion the witness said the defendant told her she had "rather large breasts" and that he needed to examine them. She told the court she assumed it was to "check her milk flow" - but that he didn't explain why.

She told the jury: "I didn't say anything to him. I went home and had a discussion with my mum - even my mum thought it was not right".

They heard it was as a result of something she read in a press release many years later, that led her to come forward to the police.

The defence suggested that the alleged offences took place during a "stressful period" in the woman's life - and that she may have misremembered the details given the passage of time.

Stephen Cox denies all eight charges against him and the trial continues.