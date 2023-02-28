Play Brightcove video

Abigail Bracken's report from Crowhurst, Sussex

A care home resident who was told she would never walk again has started taking her first steps in years - thanks to the power of swimming.

Dee Howard, who lives at Hastings Court care home, had a stroke two years ago and has been in a wheelchair ever since.

But now she is learning to walk again in a swimming pool, supported by carers from her home.

Dee Howard says it's made a big difference to her life:

Dee is helped into the pool at Crowhurst Park near Battle with a hoist - and guided through the water by her carer.

Carer Craig Brookes says it is strengthening her legs:

'When she's in the pool, it helps with her balance. She's taking baby steps, one step at a time, to improve her leg mobility. And it's going to help her massively.'

Dee can already see results, as after just a few sessions in the pool, and with the help of sticks and carers, she has started taking her first steps in years - on dry land.