Man who shot former partner with BB gun wanted by police

Officers are on the hunt for a man found guilty of domestic abuse who failed to turn up for trial.

Nicholas Cash, aged 23 and formerly of Bournemouth, was found guilty following a trial in his absence.

He was found guilty of controlling or coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and administering a poisonous or noxious substance with intent.

The offences related to his behaviour between February and November 2020 toward a former partner.

The jury heard how he subjected her to a number of threats and physical assaults.

On one occasion the defendant shot his victim with a BB gun, causing cuts, bruising and abrasions.

He would leave her locked up in their shared flat all day and confiscated her mobile phone, while he also repeatedly assaulted her.

It is believed he could have travelled to Thailand but this has not been confirmed.

He is due to be sentenced on 14 March 2023.

Detective Constable Michael White, of Dorset Police, said: “Nicholas Cash subjected his victim to the most despicable psychological, emotional and physical abuse.

“We take all reports of domestic abuse extremely seriously and are committed to supporting victims as well as ensuring offenders are held to account.

“We have worked hard to compile evidence and secure a conviction against Cash. Now we are determined to locate him to ensure he faces the consequences of his abhorrent offending.

“I would urge anyone with information as to his whereabouts to please contact Dorset Police.”